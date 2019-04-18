Leave it to your closest friends to showcase your wild side.

As Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her milestone birthday today, her family and BFFs are reminiscing on just some of the many unforgettable moments they've shared with the proud mom.

"One of the craziest stories that I remember about Kourtney was when she was two years old," Kris Jenner shared in a new YouTube video for Poosh. "She fell asleep on the school bus going to school and the bus driver didn't see her sleeping on the bench because she was so tiny and petite."

The self-proclaimed momager added, "The bus driver dropped off all the kids and Kourtney was still sleeping and he locked up the bus and when out to breakfast and that was pretty traumatizing."

Don't worry, dolls. Everything turned out a-okay.