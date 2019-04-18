In addition to highlighting her progress, Hudson also expressed her gratitude to all who have helped her in the process.

"What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people," she continued. "To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!"

While the star is no stranger to a healthy lifestyle, as Hudson noted, everyone needs support along the way. "Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn't mean that I don't need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return," she concluded. " I ain't done yet! #NoFilter#AndILoveAFilter."