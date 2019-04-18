Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her relationship with her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin.

The 35-year-old author, who has been married to actor Alec Baldwin since 2012, took to Instagram on Thursday to write a candid message about being a stepmom. Before tying the knot with Hilaria, Alec was married to actress Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002, welcoming daughter Ireland together in 1995. In her post, Hilaria—who shares kids Carmen, 5, Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo Baldwin, 11 months, with her husband Alec—writes about the "delicate matter" of having a stepchild.

"I rarely address being a stepmom, but it is part of our family," Hilaria's message begins. "I always want to deal with it with such care...so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec."