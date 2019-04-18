Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The countdown to the royal baby is on—without a date.
As royal fans may recall, Meghan Markle revealed back in January her and Prince Harry's first child was due to arrive at the end of April or beginning of May. While it wasn't super specific, it did narrow down the Kensington Palace's earlier and more vague announcement of "spring of 2019."
Not much more has been said since of the baby's arrival except that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to keep plans of the birth private. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
So, as fans twiddle their thumbs and await the big baby news however the new parents decide to share it, some clues can possibly be deduced from the royal family's schedule as to when they're expecting the youngster to arrive.
For starters, on April 25 and 26, Prince Harry's older brother Prince William will be in New Zealand for a previously announced trip, where he will will pay tribute to those affected by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. However, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will remain in England on April 25, where she will attend the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey, an event Markle attended last year.
As for grandfather Prince Charles, he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are scheduled for a trip to Germany from May 7 to May 10, giving the public reason to believe the baby will arrive before they jet away. After all, Markle's relationship with her in-laws has been described as positive in the past with Charles memorably walking the mom-to-be down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding.
However, timing sometimes does not work out and one of the royals may end up out of town when Meghan and Harry's son or daughter arrives into the world. Such was the case for Prince Harry for his niece Princess Charlotte's birth back in 2015 as he was traveling then.
As he told Sky News, "She was a little bit late, hence I missed her."
Of course, Harry has no trips scheduled this time around.