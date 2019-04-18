Has the secret to peace in Westeros been in Elmo this whole time? Maybe, just maybe…

Sesame Street and Game of Thrones cross over in the super cute video below when Elmo makes his way to King's Landing. How close is Sesame Street to the Seven Kingdoms? Anyway, Elmo shows up to help Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) settle their ongoing beef.

"Elmo is Elmo of Sesame Street. Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other. When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn't get upset, Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say," Elmo says.