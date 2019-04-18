Jenny Mollen is full of gratitude.

On Wednesday, the actress, author and mother of two revealed her and Jason Biggs' firstborn son had been hospitalized over the weekend.

"On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU," Mollen explained to fans on Instagram. "I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid. Thank you to all of the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor‘s bathrooms clean."

The star continued, "Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech... But @biggsjason Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god." The two have been married since 2008.