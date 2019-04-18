Jason Momoa Just Shaved His Beard: See His New Look

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 5:32 AM
YouTube
Jason Momoa, is that you?
The Aquaman actor took to YouTube on Wednesday to share a video of himself shaving off his famous beard.
"I think 2012 is the last time I shaved," he said in the clip.
As he said farewell to his facial hair, he also bid adieu to the characters who sported the look, including his Game of Thrones and DC roles.
"Goodbye Drogo. Goodbye Arthur Curry," he said.
So, what led the star to buzz away his beard? Momoa suggested he was hoping to promote a healthier planet.
"Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," he said. "And if we have a solution, I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that's aluminum."
As Momoa continued to talk about recycling aluminum, he revealed he created his own line of canned water to help promote the cause.
"Aquaman is trying to do the best he can—for my kids, for your kids, for the world," he said. "Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. Love you guys."
After cutting it all off, Momoa made a face that suggested it may take some time before he's used to his shaven self.
Watch the video to see him say goodbye to his beard.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Dr. Drew Is Taking a Scientific Look at Tyler Henry's Mind—And His Hypothesis Will Leave You Wanting More!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?