Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are getting ready to say "I do."

Right now, the famous couple is in the midst of wedding planning, and for Lawrence, he confesses that "it's a lot, but we're getting through it." Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester, the pair talks candidly about their big day and the special thing they're incorporating into their ceremony.

"The details that it takes to plan a wedding," the 34-year-old dancer and TV host begins to explain, but adds, "We all know that Mindy Weiss (of Mindy Weiss Party Consultants) is planning it, so I've got the best wedding planner in the world, but I somehow feel the need to micromanage."

"Every time I see Mindy, I'm like, I don't know how you do this," she says. "It's crazy."

Despite having a celebrity wedding planner, the former Boy Meets World star keeps things real about the process, saying, "I'm constantly thinking to myself, 'Why does everybody go through this right before they're getting married?' It's so stressful."