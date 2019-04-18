Western Trends to Try for Stagecoach 2019

One thing's for sure: People sure do love their country music.

It's no secret that the genre has become significantly more mainstream as of late, so more and more people are considering themselves to be fans. Just take Stagecoach (country music's biggest music festival), which happens to be taking place the last weekend of this month as an example.

It used to be that no one knew what it was, but these days everyone has a ticket. If you haven't been before, it's like a more low-key Coachella, but with a Western twist. The best part? The outfits obviously. Whether you plan to go full-out cowgirl or are just looking to add an authentic touch to your look, these must-haves will do the trick.

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Stone Wash High-Waist Ripped Denim Shorts

Stagecoach bound, or not, a pair of classic denim cutoffs will serve you well this spring. 

SHOP NOW: $36 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Slim Fit Western Denim Shirt

A fitted denim shirt is great to layer over your crop top, but just as cute tucked into those short-shorts. 

SHOP NOW: $44 $17 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Contrast Metallic Detail Western Cowboy Boots

These contrast metallic booties are so rad we want to wear them IRL too.

SHOP NOW: $62 $24 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Chris Stapleton Graphic Tee

A country music-themed graphic T-shirt is the perfect way to show off your fandom.

SHOP NOW: $18 $12 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Wisptime Button-Down Plaid Shirt

Tie this around your waist during the day and layer it up when it gets chilly out later. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Western Distressed Denim Skirt

A denim skirt is a flirty option you can pair with bikini tops, bodysuits and cropped tees. 

SHOP NOW: $36 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Snake Pointed Cowboy Boots

We're so here for a fashion-girl take on snakeskin boots. You? 

SHOP NOW: $64 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Felt Wide-Brim Western Cowboy Hat

What is Stagecoach without a cowboy hat thrown in the mix? 

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Western Cowgirl Cowboy Boot

Most of the crowd will be sporting cowboy boots. Only question is: Will you? 

SHOP NOW: $75 at Amazon

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Vintage Western Design Black Belt

A western belt is chic with cutoffs, but also good cinched at the waist over a dress. 

SHOP NOW: $11 at Amazon

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Faux Suede Fringe Vest

Give your cutoffs and T-shirt outfit a cowgirl twist with this fun fringe vest.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Amazon

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Fringe Wrap Cardigan

How much do you want to wear this wrap cardigan even after the concert is over?

SHOP NOW: $28 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Sheer Crochet Lace-Up Top

If you want to take your festival 'fit to the next level, this crochet lace-up to will do it.

SHOP NOW: $35 $24 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Burnished Pendant Lariat Necklace

Add a western touch to your look with this lariat necklace. 

SHOP NOW: $8 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Faux Suede Fringe Mini Skirt

Go big or go home with this sassy fringe mini. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Clean Wash Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is always a good buy, so why not snag this $30 one for the occasion? 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Western Trends for Stagecoach

Metallic Western Boots

Metallic Western boots are a hot trend in general RN. 

SHOP NOW: $40 at Forever 21

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

