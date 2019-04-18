Shop Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom's Spring Sale

We've said it before and we will say it again: We are never against a good site-wide sale.

We'll admit that pretty much any discount-driven scenario peaks our interest, but color us especially interested when the sale takes place at Nordstrom, one of our go-tos.

If you're a human being on this earth, you've shopped at Nordstrom before, so we're not going to sit here and tell you why it's so great. What we are going to do is point out our favorite items, ranging from clothing to baby gear and shoes (so many shoes!) from the brand's big spring sale.

The sale is currently live and going on until Monday, April 22, but our advice? Don't wait, shop it now!

Tory Burch Small Fleming Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag

This tweed bag will elevate any and all of your spring 'fits.

SHOP NOW:$498 $248.98 at Nordstrom

Reformation Albee Maxi Dress

A lightweight long-sleeve maxi is the ideal spring dress.

SHOP NOW: $118 $70.80 at Nordstrom 

Lorac Mega Pro Palette 3

Complete your makeup look with this expansive pro eye shadow palette.

SHOP NOW: $59 $35.40 at Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Patti Ankle Strap Sandal

A strappy nude sandal is the sexiest way to step up any outfit.

SHOP NOW: $99.95 $69.96 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Backrest Pillow

Want to curl up at home? Do it with this furry backrest. 

SHOP NOW: $99 $49.49 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chevron 29-Inch & 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set

Going somewhere this spring? This pastel luggage set will get you there in style. 

SHOP NOW: $299 $179.40 at Nordstrom

Madewell Zip-Top Transport Leather Tote

We'd never say no to a classic leather tote bag. 

SHOP NOW: $188 $112.80 at Nordstrom

Nest Learning Thermostat

There's a reason this smart thermostat is a best-seller. It's that good.

SHOP NOW: $249 $186.75 at Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Audie Slouchy Boot

Come through, slouchy boot trend. 

SHOP NOW: $194.95 $97.47 at Nordstrom

T3 1.75-Inch Professional Ceramic Styling Iron

Trust: T3 is the best curling iron brand we've used. 

SHOP NOW: $160 $129 at Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Giuliah Leather Card Holder

If you're in the market for a compact wallet, this luxurious leather card holder is an excellent option. 

SHOP NOW: $65 $38.98 at Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Off-the-Shoulder Cocktail Dress

This classy red number is just as appropriate at a cocktail party as it is at the office. 

SHOP NOW: $149 $74.49 at Nordstrom

Stoney Clover Lane Metallic Small Pouch

Here's an idea: Keep your makeup organized in the cool-girl metallic pouch. 

SHOP NOW: $78 $39 at Nordstrom

MAXI-COSI® Pria™ 85 Sweater Knit Special Edition Convertible Car Seat

Your baby is precious cargo, so this sweater-knit car seat is the perfect investment. 

SHOP NOW: $349.99 $189.99 at Nordstrom

Topshop Alana Stud Ankle Bootie

Yes please to these studded black boots that go with everything. 

SHOP NOW: $150 $74.98 at Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Jannie Bow Leather Tote

How chic would this pastel designer bag look with all of your spring outfits? 

SHOP NOW: $295 $176.98 at Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Ltd Bellen Bootie

The white bootie trend is still super hot, so good thing these are on sale.

SHOP NOW: $248.95 $99.58 at Nordstrom

J.Crew Windowpane Plaid Short Pajamas

We're not mad at this J.Crew PJ set, which happens to be 50% off right now.

SHOP NOW: $79.50 $39.75 at Nordstrom 

Nike Odyssey React 2 Flyknit Running Shoe

We'll being wearing these Flyknits to gym but also styled with our weekend outfits. 

SHOP NOW:  $120 $89.96 at Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide-Mouth Cap Bottle

Finally! The water bottle everyone can't stop talking about is on sale. 

SHOP NOW: $42.95 $32.21 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

