British Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Dead at 16

Instagram
British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor has died at the age of 16.
Mya-Lecia was a rising star in England, where she starred on popular children's series Millie Inbetween and the popular show Almost Never.
In a statement to E! News, Alice Webb, Director at BBC Childrens said, "We are distraught and so terribly sad to hear the news about Mya. She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward."
Webb added, "She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans."
According to multiple outlets, the young teen died on April 7th, but the cause of death remains unclear.
Since the news of her death was announced on Wednesday, April 17, her former co-stars have spoken out about their sadness over the loss. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram that she was "shocked and sad" to hear that the "lovely" Mya-Lecia died. "She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl," the entertainer shared.
Mya-Lecia and Atack worked together on the set of Almost Never, which follows the lives of teen music stars. The show premiered early this year and was an immediate hit among CBBC viewers.
Our thoughts go out to the Naylor family during this difficult time.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!