We told you this Michael (Brett Dier) situation would be torture for everyone. Literally everyone.

At the moment, it's a particular torture for fans of Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni), because Rafael's so mad about the return of Michael that he fully kicked Jane out of their house in the final moments of tonight's episode, because she was just too confused. Her husband's her husband again, and now her decision about whether or not to send the divorce papers is more complicated than ever.

Michael did exactly what many fans expected him to do, and tried to leave quietly without telling Jane the truth, but then Jane accidentally caught his eye as he was getting in a cab to leave, and she immediately knew what had happened. Jane tried to call Rafael immediately, but Raf was so excited about work that she put it off, which obviously didn't help.