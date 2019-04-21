All families fight, even one as close as the Kardashians.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian found themselves at odds while in Bali for vacation. Understandably, right out of the gate, Khloe was tense about the getaway as it was her first big trip with daughter True Thompson.

"My biggest anxiety of this whole Bali trip is the travel," Khloe explained in a confessional. "I really don't know what to expect. Am I just gonna need to be in a padded cell after this? I have no idea."

Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian assured Khloe that True would be fine, the Revenge Body host also had worries that they wouldn't be able to all get along. Specifically, after the sisterly excursion to Japan, Khloe felt things were "really critical and judgy."

"I just want us all to have fun. Capiche?" the mother of one demanded.

Ironically, it was Khloe who found herself frustrated with her siblings while abroad. The drama first started when the 34-year-old Kardashian stayed awake for the entire flight in order to watch over True and the other kids.