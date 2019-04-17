Meghan Markle's good deeds date back to the days when she was simply known as a star in Suits.

So, it makes sense that the actress has transitioned into life as a royal so well. Her trips to areas like Delhi and Mumbai clearly provided the Duchess of Sussex with the experience that she would need once she married into the Royal Family. And now, the public is getting a look at those charitable trips in a never-before-seen video from World Vision.

In the brief video, the mommy-to-be details the need for proper restrooms in places of education so that teenage girls are able to attend class, even when on their menstrual cycle. "What we found is that the enrollment at this school went up three times as much once the latrines were build so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they're at school," she explains.

During these visits to schools, the future royal planted flowers, painted and danced with the young women.