Looks like things on Grey's Anatomy are about to change. In the sneak peek above, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is caught sneaking out of Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo)—by her daughter!

"OK, you can't fall asleep here. The kids. You have to go, please," Meredith says to him. And he's off! Just like his clothes were. But there's Zola, confused and staring him down. It's an awkward moment, one that was bound to happen.

When E! News sat down with Gianniotti, he said DeLuca has matured throughout his time on the show and is prepared for the next step: father figure to Meredith's kids.