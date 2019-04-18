Grey's Anatomy's Meredith and DeLuca Accidentally Take a Big Step

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Looks like things on Grey's Anatomy are about to change. In the sneak peek above, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is caught sneaking out of Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo)—by her daughter!

"OK, you can't fall asleep here. The kids. You have to go, please," Meredith says to him. And he's off! Just like his clothes were. But there's Zola, confused and staring him down. It's an awkward moment, one that was bound to happen.

When E! News sat down with Gianniotti, he said DeLuca has matured throughout his time on the show and is prepared for the next step: father figure to Meredith's kids.

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples Status Check

"He's definitely ready to take that on. That's something that we're sort of exploring mildly in the next coming episodes. It's a very real issue. She's a mother, that's not going anywhere, so if he's going to be with her, he's got to be able to take that on in a big way, in a real way. I think that's going to be a fun part that's going to unlock a new layer of love that Meredith has for DeLuca, once she sees that he's capable in that, I think that will really close the circle," he teased.

But that doesn't mean it's going to be an easy transition.

"We're going to take you guys on a really bumpy ride, a roller coaster of emotions," Gianniotti said at My Friend's Place Gala. "It's been fun, working with Ellen, playing a romantic relationship with her. We get along, we have great fun, and the showrunner and the writers have all really backed us and made this whole experience really fun."

Click play on the video above for more.

In the April 18 episode, Meredith debates how to handle the unexpected situation in her personal life, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) has an untimely reunion with an old friend, Jo (Camilla Luddington) has a hard time at work and Owen (Kevin McKidd) tries therapy.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Ellen Pompeo , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lana Del Rey

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meredith Kicks DeLuca Out of Bed in "Grey's Anatomy" Sneak Peek

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Is Extra Heartbreaking Now That Michael Is Back

Wynonna Earp, Arrow, Greys Anatomy, Schitts Creek

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

Game of Thrones Episode 2

Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.