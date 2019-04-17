The countdown is on!

Taylor Swift is set to drop something special next week—in eight days and six hours, to be exact. Over the weekend, the superstar singer started a countdown clock on her website and social media channels, letting everyone know that something would be happening on April 26. And, while the countdown could be for literally anything, us Swifties are hoping new music is on its way from the 29-year-old artist.

Though the countdown officially kicked off just days ago on April 13, Swift had already been teasing new music for some time now. Eagle-eyed fans even started noticing clues about a seventh album during the singer's reputation era.