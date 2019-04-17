Robert Kardashian continues to make his daughters proud.

On Tuesday night, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian headed to Westwood, Calif., to celebrate the opening of UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles.

Joined by Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the family unit posed on the red carpet and explained just how special this center will be for so many people in need.

"We're really excited. It's been years and years in the making," Khloe shared on Instagram Stories. "I just can't believe it's now going to be a reality. We're so excited and honored."

As seen on social media, Khloe explained why the center is so important and how it could impact so many lives for the better.