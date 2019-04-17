At this point, there are very few people who have not seen a single episode of Game of Thrones. Enter: James Corden's parents.

The Late Late Show host tasked his parents, Malcolm and Margaret Corden, with watching the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. "The thing is, we've never even seen it before. We don't know anything about it. But, here it goes," Malcolm says in the video below.

"Are there any rude bits in it?" Margaret asked. Wait for their reaction to the sex scenes.

So, how'd they fare?

Well, Malcolm recognized Jon Snow (Kit Harington) immediately, but had no idea who Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was.