TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the First Round

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 12:00 PM

TVs Top Couples, Top 64

And so it begins. 

The first round of TV's Top Couple 2019 is officially underway (with the most queer couples we've ever had!), and you can now vote to your heart's content for your favorite TV couples. 

This round features 64 competitors and it's a free for all, meaning the 32 couples with the most votes will move on to the Top 32, which will be organized into brackets. The number of votes received in the first round affects how everyone is seeded in the second, so vote carefully! 

Voting will remain open through Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. 

If you don't see a nominated couple in the polls below, they might not have fit the criteria for this particular tournament, so be sure to stay tuned for our future tournaments! 

You can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, and remember, if you want to rally your fellow fans, the hashtag is #TVsTopCouple. 

Now get to voting! 

TV's Top Couple 2019: Top 64
Pick Your Favorite Couple:
8.7%
1.2%
0.2%
0.0%
20.7%
5.6%
0.9%
1.2%
0.0%
5.4%
2.2%
0.1%
0.7%
0.0%
0.7%
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
2.8%
0.0%
0.3%
0.2%
7.7%
23.6%
0.1%
3.0%
0.0%
0.3%
1.5%
0.0%
0.2%
0.1%
0.6%
0.0%
0.0%
0.3%
0.8%
1.6%
0.0%
1.8%
0.0%
0.3%
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
0.3%
0.1%
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
0.8%
0.2%
1.1%
0.0%
0.1%
1.2%
0.1%
0.9%
1.2%
0.2%

This round will close Thursday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT. 

