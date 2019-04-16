Some episodes of The Office are more iconic than others, and "Booze Cruise" is up there among the best.

It's the episode that took place mostly on a boat, where Jim (John Krasinski) professed his love for Pam (Jenna Fischer) to Michael (Steve Carell) just as Roy (David Denman) and Pam finally commit to a wedding date. Fischer did us all a favor way back in 2005 and filmed a behind-the-scenes vlog, featuring the crew and cast and some throwback tunes to go along with it.

The video's been online a while, and has been on Youtube since at least 2007, but Fischer tweeted it out on Tuesday night.

"OMG. I just found this Behind the Scenes video I shot from the Booze Cruise episode of The Office. Sorry for the poor film quality. But man, this took me back!" she tweeted, and honestly no apology necessary.