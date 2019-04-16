The Bold Type Needs to Eat a Lot More Brunch

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 5:34 PM

For a show about a group of 20-something girls in New York, The Bold Type does not have nearly enough brunch. 

That's our opinion, but it's also the opinion of star Meghann Fahy, who expressed her desire for brunch when she sat down in E! News' very own fashion closet for an interview, alongside costars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee. 

Sure, The Bold Type is all about discussing serious issues that journalists and 20-somethings have to deal with in daily life, but there's one thing that just feels really unrealistic that Fahy would like to change. 

"Something that we haven't gotten to yet that feels really important is brunch," Fahy said. "We have really talked about it. It feels like an important thing to experience when you're in New York and you're in your 20s. We talk about a lot of socially and politically important things, but I would really like to see an episode where the girls go to brunch, and they wear brunch hats, and they drink mimosas." 

As Stevens explains, The Bold Type shares a lot with Sex and the City, which worshipped that breakfast/lunch combo. 

"Their fashion closet was them at brunch and eating brunch, and that's something that girls and millennial women do together," she says. "Like we go to brunch and we talk about things there." 

She's not wrong. When you think about it, it's actually shocking how little time any of the characters of The Bold Type spend eating brunch together, even if they are busy dealing with a whole lot of important issues. 

Hit play above to hear what non-brunch topics the girls would like to cover and will see covered on season three of The Bold Type

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays on Freeform. 

