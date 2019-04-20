20 Celebrity Couples Whose Love Fizzled Out After Attending Coachella

Can't take the heat? Get out of the desert.

Such has been the case for some of your favorite celebrity lovebirds, whose relationships just couldn't seem to withstand the scorching temperatures of Coachella Valley. Of course, we're talking about the Coachella Arts and Music Festival, otherwise known as the destination for stars (and their significant others) throughout the month of April.

Weekend 1 of the desert fest attracted Hollywood power couples like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Cardi B and Offset. The second weekend has proven just as star-studded, which got us thinking... how have celebrity couples of Coachella's past fared once festival season wraps up?

Turns out not every duo has left Coachella unscathed.