Why Kendall Jenner Felt Like She "Didn't Fit In" With Kardashian Sisters

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 4:11 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner might be a supermodel, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have insecurities of her own.

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting candid about body image, sharing what it was like growing up alongside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In a new interview with The Telegraph, published Tuesday, the 5'10" star admits that she would often compare herself to her "sexy" sisters.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me," Kendall says. "They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'"

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kendall Jenner

The E! star adds that she almost felt like she "didn't fit in" for a part of her life. But, while Kendall admits she's "not necessarily a lot like" her sisters, she's learned to embrace that.

"I like that I have a different vibe to everyone," she tells the outlet. "I like to do different things. And that's OK."

Besides her sisters, Kendall tells The Telegraph there's another famous icon that she looks up to: Audrey Hepburn.

"I've always looked up to her and loved her and thought she was incredible," she says of the late star. "I love learning from other women and feeding off each other and supporting each other."

When asked about her most treasured possession, Kendall tells the outlet, "Female relationships. To have women around me now – whether it's friends or family – it's super important for me."

