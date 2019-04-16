All the Details on Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Postpartum Fitness Journey

After months of hard work, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is reaping her fitness rewards.

The 37-year-old actress of The Sopranos fame shared the results of her recent fitness journey following the birth of her second son, Jack, in January 2018.

"A lot of you write me about my fitness journey. Here it is," she captioned two photos of herself side by side on Instagram. "This was 5 months post partum.. and then the second photo was in January."

Crediting trainer Alicia Todisco, Sigler explained she does strength training several times a week "on a rug in my home." "Also, it is NOT about being skinny. I could care less," she concluded. "This hard work is what keeps all my professional and personal dreams alive. I have MS and I am still strong."