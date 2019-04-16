Larry Marano/Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 10:07 AM
Larsa Pippen is shutting down rumors she got "playful" with BFF Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kris Humphries.
The Real Housewives of Miami alum, who re-filed for divorce from retired Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen in November, was in attendance at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend. While there, Larsa, 44, was spotted having a conversation with Kris, 34, at a party, with one report claiming the two were "playful" with each other during their chat.
In response to the speculation, Larsa took to social media to clarify what happened during the Coachella encounter with the former NBA star.
After seeing Perez Hilton's Instagram post, which asked if we had "another Jordyn Woods situation" on our hands, Larsa commented, "The convo lasted all of 3 min. He told me he's known Scottie since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I."
Larsa, who has appeared on several episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has been close friends with the famous family for years.
It was just last month that Larsa, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got together to celebrate Paris Hilton's birthday, with the group posing for a squad pic. Larsa has also been spotted on camping trips and in workout sessions with the Kardashian family in recent months.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner all still follow Larsa on Instagram, so it seems all is well between the E! stars and their pal amid the Kris speculation.
