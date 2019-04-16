Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actress and singer is set to receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards this June. According to the organization, the honor recognizes Lopez's "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

"Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," current CFDA chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg told the organization in a statement on Tuesday. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."

It's no secret Lopez likes to have fun with fashion. Who could forget the pink Giambattista Valli gown she wore to her Second Act premiere, or the Balmain number she wore to the 2018 Met Gala? In fact, the "Jenny From the Block" star is one of the committee members for this year's Met Gala. She's joined by Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and more.

"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, told the organization in a statement. "Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments." 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

To look back at some of Lopez's best looks, check out the gallery.

ESC: Best Looks, Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink Perfection

Staying true to her sexy style, the singer hit the 2018 AMAs red carpet wearing a bright pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing.

ESC: Best Looks, Jennifer Lopez

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Shining Star

Jennifer lit up the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a silver Charbel Zoe gown that featured daring cutouts.

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bow Down

The Second Act actress bared it all with her Balmain gown, featuring a sexy side slit and cut-out style neckline at the Met Gala 2018.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Pretty Peplum

J. Lo knows stunned striking pleated Ester Abner number and an orange lip—iconic.

Jennifer Lopez, Met 100 Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

Bronzed Beauty

No one does a side slit quite like this pop star. The Shades of Blue star stuns in this gold-trimmed Zuhair Murad gown, complete with a sexy plunging neckline. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic

Glistening Goddess

The singer posed perfectly in a long-sleeved David Koma dress and these knockout silver peek-a-boo heels. 

Article continues below

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Blushing Beauty

The actress steps out at the NBC Upfronts in this elegant, off-the-shoulder blush dress by Elie Saab and a pair of nude heels. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sky Blue

The singer climbs the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2017 Met Gala in a sky blue Valentino dress. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cutout Queen

J Lo wears a daring black cutout gown by Julien MacDonald at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lovely in Lavender

It doeesn't get any more feminine than this beautiful Ralph & Russo gown J Lo wore to the 2017 Grammys. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 People's Choice Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Beads or Bust

This Reem Acra beaded gown was perfect for none other than J Lo herself. 

Jennifer Lopez, Latin Grammy Awards

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

Hot Fire!

J Lo walked the red carpet at the 2016 Latin Grammy  Awards in this smoking hot Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Golden Girl

Jennifer went for a golden yellow capped Giambattista Valli frock at the 2016 Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez, 2015 American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Holy Smokes

Talk about slay! J Lo bared all in this ice blue Nicolas Jebran at the 2015 American Music Awards. 

Jennifer Lopez

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Wonder -Lo

The singer sported a Michael Costello jumpsuit with a cape to the launch of her Residency in Las Vegas in 2015.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Peachy Keen

The singer hits a United Nations Foundation event in an all-pink Christian Siriano get-up with peachy Christian Louboutin heels.

Jennifer Lopez

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It's My Birthday!

The pop star sizzles at her birthday celebration at 1OAK Southampton in a sexy Bao Tranchi design.

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards 2015, ESC

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Signature Look?

J.Lo shows plenty of skin (and her rock-hard physique) in a sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Tony Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tony Time

The actress and singer attends the 2015 Tony Awards in a Valentino Couture dress.

Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala 2015

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

So Sexy

Jennifer shut the red carpet down at the 2015 Met Gala in this risky custom Versace dress, that only she could have pulled off.

Jennifer Lopez

David Buchan/Getty Images

Think Pink

The star attends the Jennifer Lopez and Marie Osmond launch of the Put Your Money Where The Miracles Are campaign in Hollywood.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ice Queen

JLo trades her usual tight mini dresses for a delicate, icy blue Zuhair Murad sheer design at the Home Los Angeles premiere.

Jennifer Lopez

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Dainty Diva

She's back on her American Idol A-game in a teeny white and gold Marchesa design.

Jennifer Lopez

Michael Becker/FOX via Getty Images

Shake Your Tangerine

Ow ow! JLo showcases her long legs in a lacy Valentino frock.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Academy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Perfect 10

It doesn't get any better than this! The singer edges into fairytale territory with a plunging tulle Elie Saab gown at the 2015 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Foxy

She attends the Fox All-Star party in a SisSae crop top and a copper Noir Sachin & Babi pleated skirt.

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Déjà Vu

If JLo's pretty navy top and green bell skirt Christian Siriano number from her recent visit to AOL Studios in NYC looks familiar, that's probaby because Maggie

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Black & Blue

The Boy Next Door star slips into a sexy David Koma ensemble for a screening of her film in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes Afterparty

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Abs-solutely!

Whew! The 45-year-old flashes her rock-hard abs in an Amanda Wakeley design at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe's after-party.

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Magnificent

That's how it's done! JLo redefines the meaning of bombshell in a striking Zuhair Murad Couture gown at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Teen Choice Awards

Phil McCarten/FOX

Show Stopper

The 45-year-old looks hotter than ever in a lacy Elie Saab mini at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NUVOtv

Ladylike

Just before taking a selfie with Michelle Obama, the singer stopped to pose in her ladylike Zuhair Murad Couture peplum dress.

Jennifer Lopez, Bronx Concert, Versace

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Style Rewind

Look familiar? That's because J. Lo wore a nearly identical version of the Versace dress back in at the 2000 Grammys, minus a few yards of fabric in the chest region.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Michel Dufour/WireImage

White Haute Couture

This trouser-gown Atelier Versace hybrid from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2014 has J. Lo written all over it.

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady In Red

Super short minis are more her style, but the ultra-sheer skirt and plunging neckline make this Dona Karen gown an obvious choice for the singer's 2014 Billboard Music Awards ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez

John Shearer/WireImage

Disco Ball

J.Lo struts her stuff at the 2011 Grammys in a micro mini silver Pucci number and some killer Christian Louboutin heels.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sparkler

Short, sparkly, sexy—this Kaufmanfranco mini has all the qualities that make up Lopez's signature style.

Jennifer Lopez

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for NUVOtv

Polished Diva

We could do without the top knot, but the rest of the star's all-white Zuhair Murad ensemble is perfection.

Jennifer Lopez, American Idol

FOX

Body Con

The American Idol judge whips out a stunning coral asymmetrical Bec & Bridge body con dress for her show.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, American Idol

FOX

Typical J. Lo

This Loren Sarabu mini is a no-brainer choice for the star's appearance American Idol season 13.

Jennifer Lopez, Versace, Grammy's

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

J. Low

Hello, J. Lo! The star exposed a lot more of herself than ever before in this now-iconic Versace gown from the 200 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Judge Jennifer

J.Lo attended the American Idol XIII finalists party at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs cutout dress with effortless topknot. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Not So See Through

J.Lo is head-to-toe glamorous in this black lace Zuhair Murad gown at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Feathery & Fierce

Shake it, girl! The diva wears a fierce and fabulous Emilio Pucci minidress with silver fringe details to her American Music Awards postparty.

Jennifer Lopez

© MHD, PacificCoastNews.

Dark Slate

The singer donned a blue Roberto Cavalli sequined dress at Cecconi's Restaurant in Hollywood where she was joined by fellow judge, Harry Connick Jr.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Ring

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Printed Perfection

Jennifer was honored with the Grace Kelly Award at the March of Dimes Celebration luncheon in a Bibhu Mohapatra strapless printed dress.

Jennifer Lopez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Viva Movil

Fashion Fiesta

The entrepreneur wore an Elie Saab design to her flagship store opening of Viva Movil By Jennifer Lopez in Brooklyn.

Jennifer Lopez

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ultra Golden Globes

At the 2009 Golden Globes Awards, Jennifer takes gold to a whole new level in this revealing Marchesa halter dress.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 3.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Fashion , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Linda Cardellini

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

Ashley Tisdale, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross

Coachella 2019's Best Style Moments

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Strike a Pose! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Upcoming Birthday by Taking a Peek at Her Best Looks

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Coachella 2019

See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Coachella 2019

Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.