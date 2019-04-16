See the First Photos Inside Notre Dame Amid the Devastating Fire

In the aftermath of a devastating fire, some of Notre Dame still stands.

The world-famous cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday,engulfing the iconic French landmark, which had been under renovation, in flames. While the cause of the fire is currently unconfirmed, the cathedral's spire and most of its roof structure have reportedly been destroyed. However, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, the facade and two towers remain. Now, the first photos of inside the cathedral have emerged, where you can still see a fire burning above. According to CNN, Paris Fire Brigade Commander General Jean-Claude Gallet said authorities were initially notified of a fire in the attic.

In another image, smoke hauntingly fills the altar as the outline of a cross is visible while in a third shot, a group of firefighters enters the tragic scene.