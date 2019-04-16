Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Khloe Kardashian has made her Instagram account private.

Fans picked up on the social media update Tuesday morning. While her 91 million followers could still see her Instagram posts, the rest of the world was unable to view her videos and photos.

As for the reasoning behind the decision to go private, it seems like it was just an accident. The star made her Instagram account public again hours later after she noticed the news on a fan account.

"I was on my explorer page and I saw your post," she wrote in the comments section. "I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don't even know how to do that. lol thank you for posting! I'm fix it. That's stranger...."

The accidental move came shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from her daughter True Thompson's birthday party. The celebration was certainly a sweet one. From the rainbow-colored balloons and butterfly decorations to the array of tasty treats, the Good American head made sure her baby girl's big day was extra special.

Of course, several members of the Kardashian family were there to enjoy the special moment. Kim Kardashian brought her daughters North West and Chicago West and Kourtney Kardashianattended the big bash, as well. Khloe also invited her ex Tristan Thompson.