It's the Game of Thrones Hotline of Your Dreams Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 5:56 AM

Game of Phones, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Game of Thrones is the most popular show on television, and one of the most crowded. There are so many characters! With seven seasons of drama under its belt and just five more episodes to wrap everything up, things are going to happen fast in Westeros. That's where Jimmy Kimmel Live and "Game of Phones" comes in.

In a sketch, the late-night series tapped Game of Thrones stars including Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Joe Dempsie, John Bradley, Iwan Rheon and more play phone operators to help fans with show questions and personal quandaries.

Game of Thrones Stars In & Out of Costume

"I have a crush on my brother, what should I do?" a caller asked.

"Uh, nothing. It's illegal and immoral to act on those feelings. On the other hand, if he's hot, go for it," Headey, Cersei Lannister on the series, replied.

Ever wonder how Arya Stark's whole face-swapping thing happens? The hotline is there for you.

Click play on the video above to see the full sketch.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

