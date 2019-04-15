The Mary Tyler Moore Show Star Georgia Engel Is Dead at 70

(Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 6:25 PM
(Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
It's a sad day for cinephiles, because Hollywood has lost another star.
The New York Times reports Georgia Engel passed away on Friday in Princeton, N.J. She was only 70-years-old. At this time, the cause of her death is still unknown. As the publication points out, the legendary actress and comedian was a Christian Scientist, and didn't consult with doctors.
Engel was best known for her role as Georgette Franklin Baxter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which she was nominated for two Emmy awards. She joined the beloved TV show during its third season in 1972.
Along with her iconic role in the 1970s television series, she also starred in The Betty White Show, Coach, Everybody Loves Raymond, Hot in Cleveland and many more films and shows.
The talented actress also had a successful stage career, including Broadway productions of Hello, Dolly!, The Boys From Syracuse, The Drowsy Chaperone and more recently, Half Time.
Our deepest condolences to Engel's family and friends during this difficult time.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Melissa Joan Hart Explains Her "Really Unique" New Show and Gives Clarissa Explains It All Reboot Update
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?