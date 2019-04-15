Catelynn Lowell's Latest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Baby Vaeda

A piece of Catelynn Lowell's newborn baby girl will live with her forever.

The Teen Mom star, who gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra's daughter Vaeda Luma in February, revealed via Instagram that she recently got a new tattoo in honor of her little one. It appears as if the fresh ink mirrors the footprint she got in 2015 following the birth of the couple's other daughter, Novalee Reign.

"Vaeda's turn," Catelynn captioned a video of the tattoo artist hard at work.

The MTV reality TV personality often marks major milestones with new tattoos, including in 2016 when she checked out of a mental health treatment facility. "My story isn't over yet," the tattoo on her inner arm reads.