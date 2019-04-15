Kane Brown and His Wife Katelyn Jae Are Expecting Their First Child

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:33 PM

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It's going to be a party of three for the Brown's.

Kane Brown recently announced the exciting news that he and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are expecting their first child together.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" singer shared with his 1.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jae's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3."

Seemily shouting through his social media post, the 25-year-old country star enthusiastically writes, "IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The "Heaven" singer-songwriter married Jae in October 2018 and they've been in newlywed bliss ever since. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in an intimate ceremony outside of Nashville. The wedding was held at the Mint Springs Farms in Franklin, Tennessee.

Since the two lovebirds said "I do," their country couple friends, Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, kept bringing up the baby question.

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

"She keeps asking if we're having one," Brown told Taste of Country last November. So having a baby was on the pair's radar, however, the 25-year-old star admitted they weren't thinking about having kids any time soon.

"Kaetlyn wants to wait until she's, like, 30," he told the publication of his 26-year-old wife. "I'm not complaining."

During the interview, Brown revealed he would like to have "one or two kids," and now it seems the couple's wish of having a family is coming true. Even if it's happening sooner rather than later.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition to their family!

