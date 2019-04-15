Kate Middleton Is Mom Goals After Giving Princess Charlotte a Piggyback Ride During Family Outing

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

BACKGRID

It seems like Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying some quality family time before the royal tree grows a bit bigger.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending time with William's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her family.

The group soaked up the sun and appeared to have fun while outdoors. So much so, Kate gave her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, a piggyback ride while Mike Tindall carried Prince George on his shoulders (with a toy sword in his hand, no less!). The Duke of Cambridge carried his goddaughter, Mia Tindall, on his shoulders as well.

 Furthermore, Mike and Zara's 9-month-old, Lena Tindall, was in attendance. Missing from the family outing? Prince Louis, who will turn 1-years-old this month.

The family spent time at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, which isn't far from Prince William and Kate's country home in Anmer Hall. They've been hanging out there during the Easter holidays.

Read

Two Roads to a Royal Birth: Why Meghan Markle's Baby Plans Are Not a Reflection on Kate Middleton's

The kid royals not only enjoyed some piggyback rides, but they visited the horse trails as well.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Yui Mok/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It seems the next time we'll see all of the family gathered around is when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their baby.

However, not many details are known about Meghan's pregnancy, like her due date, birth plans, etc. In fact, Buckingham Palace stated the family is asking for privacy at this time.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace stated.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

We will all be anxiously awaiting the royal baby's arrival!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Prince William

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey

How Prince Harry Thoroughly Charmed Oprah Winfrey

Why Meghan Markle's Baby Plans Aren't Like Kate Middleton's

Anna Wintour, Princess Diana

Anna Wintour Recalls Last Lunch With Princess Diana Before Her Death

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Two Roads to a Royal Birth: Why Meghan Markle's Baby Plans Are Not a Reflection on Kate Middleton's

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Keeping Baby Birth Plans Private

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, WE Day

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Keeping Their Royal Baby Birth Plans Private

Prince William Falling Out With Prince Harry & Kate Middleton?!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.