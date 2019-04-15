by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 12:46 PM
It's a small world after all down at the Coachella festival.
Over the weekend, thousands upon thousands of pop culture fans traveled to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of music, parties, style moments and more than a few star sightings.
And while Ariana Grande no doubt had fun onstage when she brought out *NSYNC, perhaps it's two supermodels who really made this trip a weekend to remember.
Oh yes, we're talking about Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.
While they had a jam-packed schedule that took them apart, they were able to reunite for the biggest acts of the weekend including The 1975.
And instead of Instagramming every moment in the desert, these two simply enjoyed the present and all the sights and sounds around them.
With weekend one of the festival over, we're taking a look back at their best moments in our gallery below.
"Gangs back," Justin Bieber shared on Instagram when posting a photo of Hailey and Kendall enjoying night three of the Coachella Music Festival.
PAPVANDAL / SplashNews.com
They start the festival together and end the festival together! On night one, Kendall and Hailey stayed close as the enjoyed the biggest hits from The 1975.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Style and comfort ruled at Levi's annual brunch where Hailey worked denim jeans and a jacket. She completed her look with Vans sneakers.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
While visiting the Revolve Festival, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcased one of her best looks of the weekend. An eyewitness later spotted the reality star chatting with Joan Smalls in a VIP cabana.
Mike Nguyen
Despite a jam-packed weekend, Kendall made it a priority to attend the 7th annual Bootsy Bellows Pool Party Presented by McDonald's & PacSun. In addition to hanging out with Hailey, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to meet up with Gigi Hadid—when she wasn't eating McDonald's french fries, of course.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
While attending Levi's Party in the Desert, Hailey met up with Emily Ratajkowski and close Kardashian family friend Luka Sabbat. It's a small world after all in the desert!
Safe to say these ladies know how to do Coachella right! Until next year—or next weekend! After all, Kanye West's Sunday Services is on the calendar.
