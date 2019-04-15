It's a small world after all down at the Coachella festival.

Over the weekend, thousands upon thousands of pop culture fans traveled to Indio, Calif., to experience three days of music, parties, style moments and more than a few star sightings.

And while Ariana Grande no doubt had fun onstage when she brought out *NSYNC, perhaps it's two supermodels who really made this trip a weekend to remember.

Oh yes, we're talking about Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

While they had a jam-packed schedule that took them apart, they were able to reunite for the biggest acts of the weekend including The 1975.