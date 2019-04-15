Cory test Article

by cory liggins | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 11:52 AM
Eniko Hart/Instagram
On Nov. 25, 2017, Kevin Hart's wife wrote, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"
Julia Stiles/Instagram
On Nov. 21, 2017, the 10 Things I Hate About You star wrote, "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'"
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Almost three years ago, on Dec. 21, 2014, Kourt posted a photo of her youngest's hand and wrote, "Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick."
Genevieve Padalecki/Instagram
On March 27, 2017, the wife of Jared Padalecki posted the top of her baby girl's head and wrote ",Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!"
Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
On May 14, 2015, Blake Lively's main man wrote, "Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one."
Busy Philipps/Twitter
On July 3, 2013, Busy posted a side shot of the baby's face and wrote, "So this happened..."
Olivia Wilde/Twitter
On April 23, 2014, Olivia posted a photo of her son's ear and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)."
