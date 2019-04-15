Here's How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Become a Lawyer

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 10:26 AM
Never underestimate the determination of Kim Kardashian.
Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to Vogue that she is working on becoming an attorney.
"I had to think long and hard about this," she told the publication. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."
The mother-of-three explained that she began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm last summer with a goal of taking the bar exam in 2022.
On Monday morning, Kim took to Instagram and explained just how serious she is with her new goals.
"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote to her followers. "As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."
Kim acknowledged the comments from people who say "it's my privilege or my money that got me here." But the businesswoman says it's just not the case.
"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are," Kim wrote. "Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed."
While Kim acknowledged that she didn't finish college, the E! star says she's still able to continue studying and preparing. And for anyone who assumes that it's easy is in the wrong.
"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she shared. "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine—It's never too late to follow your dreams."
"I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey," Kim added. "This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?