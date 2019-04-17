Resigned to the fact that she can't completely erase the issue, "It's that thing of you can't prepare the path for your child, prepare your child for the path," she told Tennant. "It's kind of like, 'Okay, this is part of our lives. It is what it is and there are good things and bad things about having parents that are actors and let's list them and let's talk about how we deal with them.' Because I can't make it go away."

Nor has the attention on her love life disappeared, with those long been rooting for the affable star to find romance again eager to know every detail. But while her year-and-a-half long presence on Instagram has proven she's not afraid to share aspects of her personal life (come for the snaps of her sharing In-N-Out with Ina Garten, stay for her must-watch Pretend Cooking Show) don't expect a Miller cameo anytime soon.

"What I think I've learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen," Garner said on CBS This Morning in July. "You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, 'cause you think that'll end the, 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that's true in the reverse, as well. If there is any inkling of trouble, if the tabloids decide there's trouble, it can create trouble."