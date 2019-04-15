BREAKING!

Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 8:20 AM

Lori Loughlin has entered her plea. 

A month after she was arrested and released on $1 million bond in alleged connection with a massive college entrance exam schedule, the actress pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. The charges emerged in a second superseding indictment last week. "Sixteen parents involved in the college admissions scandal were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children's admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits," a Department of Justice press release announced on Tuesday.

Loughlin's longtime husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has also pleaded not guilty to the charges. Both waived their right to appear in court for arraignment and their pleas were filed on Monday. 

Back in March, the couple was accused in an affidavit of agreeing to "pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

According to a press release shared last week, "The second superseding indictment also charges the defendants with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [Rick] Singer's purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme."

E! News has reached out to the couple's attorneys for comment.

