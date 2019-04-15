Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Jail After 3 Months

Three months after his latest arrest, Ryan Edwards has been released from jail.

Tennessee's Hamilton County Court confirms to E! News that the former Teen Mom star is no longer in custody. Back in January, Edwards was arrested for alleged theft of services under $1,000. According to police documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Edwards allegedly walked out of a bar without paying his $36 bill and the bartender called police. The outlet reported that, after the bartender recognized Edwards' photos in the Criminal Justice Portal, Edwards was arrested.

Following his release from jail, Edwards is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday afternoon.