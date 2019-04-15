Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Judging by her 2019 Coachella performance, it's Ariana Grande's world and we're just living in it.
This weekend, the star songstress was one of the most anticipated acts of this year's festival and she did not disappoint. Taking the stage in Indio, Calif. on Sunday, the triple threat had a few surprises up her puffy plum sleeves, of course.
There had been mounting speculation of an *NSYNC cameo during Grande's set, fueled even more just hours before the performance when JC Chasez issued an eyebrow-raising tweet: "Mic check, mic check one... two... is this thing on?!?"
"...... sure is," Grande replied, an obviously playful confirmation.
However, they weren't the only special performers to share the stage with Grande. From Nicki Minaj to Mase, the "God Is a Woman" singer had plenty of hitmakers to help her wow the crowd and enough costume changes to give us fashion envy while doing it.
Relive all the best moments of Ariana Grande's Coachella performance in E!'s gallery below:
As if guest appearances, choreography, a dazzling set and tons of hits weren't enough, the star also changed several times, giving fans a fashion show to boot.
The songstress came to deliver the show her fans wanted to see—and that meant singing all of their favorite songs. From "Love Me Harder" to "Thank U, Next," the star left no top track out of the set.
The star certainly had her dancing shoes on as she tore up the stage with plenty of impressive choreography.
Grande proved she could be the fifth member of *NSYNC when the former boy band members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined her on stage for a rendition of their signature hit, "Tearin' Up My Heart." Needless to say, Grande and the group were totally in sync.
Mo money, mo problems? Well, there weren't any problems when Grande had surprise guests Mase and Sean "Diddy" Combs take the stage with her to perform the iconic '90s hit.
During the set, Grande's gal pal and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj joined her on stage for a performance of their sexy 2016 hit, "Side to Side."
