Judging by her 2019 Coachella performance, it's Ariana Grande's world and we're just living in it.

This weekend, the star songstress was one of the most anticipated acts of this year's festival and she did not disappoint. Taking the stage in Indio, Calif. on Sunday, the triple threat had a few surprises up her puffy plum sleeves, of course.

There had been mounting speculation of an *NSYNC cameo during Grande's set, fueled even more just hours before the performance when JC Chasez issued an eyebrow-raising tweet: "Mic check, mic check one... two... is this thing on?!?"

"...... sure is," Grande replied, an obviously playful confirmation.