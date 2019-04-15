From "Thank U, Next" to *NSYNC: 6 of Ariana Grande's Best Moments at Coachella

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 6:26 AM

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Judging by her 2019 Coachella performance, it's Ariana Grande's world and we're just living in it. 

This weekend, the star songstress was one of the most anticipated acts of this year's festival and she did not disappoint. Taking the stage in Indio, Calif. on Sunday, the triple threat had a few surprises up her puffy plum sleeves, of course. 

There had been mounting speculation of an *NSYNC cameo during Grande's set, fueled even more just hours before the performance when JC Chasez issued an eyebrow-raising tweet: "Mic check, mic check one... two... is this thing on?!?"

"...... sure is," Grande replied, an obviously playful confirmation. 

Photos

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

However, they weren't the only special performers to share the stage with Grande. From Nicki Minaj to Mase, the "God Is a Woman" singer had plenty of hitmakers to help her wow the crowd and enough costume changes to give us fashion envy while doing it. 

Relive all the best moments of Ariana Grande's Coachella performance in E!'s gallery below: 

Ariana Grande, Outfits, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Grande Style

As if guest appearances, choreography, a dazzling set and tons of hits weren't enough, the star also changed several times, giving fans a fashion show to boot. 

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

No Shortage of Hits

The songstress came to deliver the show her fans wanted to see—and that meant singing all of their favorite songs. From "Love Me Harder" to "Thank U, Next," the star left no top track out of the set. 

Ariana Grande, God Is A Woman Performance, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Making Moves

The star certainly had her dancing shoes on as she tore up the stage with plenty of impressive choreography. 

Ariana Grande, NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Tearin' Up Our Hearts

Grande proved she could be the fifth member of *NSYNC when the former boy band members JC ChasezLance BassJoey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined her on stage for a rendition of their signature hit, "Tearin' Up My Heart." Needless to say, Grande and the group were totally in sync. 

Ariana Grande, Mase, Diddy, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Mo Money Mo Problems

Mo money, mo problems? Well, there weren't any problems when Grande had surprise guests Mase and Sean "Diddy" Combs take the stage with her to perform the iconic '90s hit. 

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

The Fresh Type of Flow

During the set, Grande's gal pal and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj joined her on stage for a performance of their sexy 2016 hit, "Side to Side."

TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Coachella , 2019 Coachella , 'N Sync , Sean "Diddy" Combs , Nicki Minaj , Top Stories , Apple News

