Tyler Baltierra has had enough with the "disturbing" comments on social media.

The Teen Mom OG star is firing back at haters after reading the "mean" messages on his recent photo of wife Catelynn Lowell. On Friday, Tyler took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife, gushing over her in the sweet caption.

"I was going to write something deep & meaningful but all I can think of is 'DAYYYUMM!'" Tyler wrote alongside the photo. "@catelynnmtv you look smokin babe! #Wifey."

After reading the messages left by social media users on the picture, Tyler turned off the comments on the post.