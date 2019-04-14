Dina Lohan and Online Boyfriend Split: "I Thought He Was Different"

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu, Twitter
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 3:30 PM
It's over for Dina Lohan and Jesse Nadler.
After five years of online dating, the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition alum has called it quits with her boyfriend, who she had yet to meet in person. In an exclusive statement to E! News, Dina confirms the split and addresses Jesse's recent interviews about the breakup.
"It's always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family—I thought he was different until I had my suspicions, which he just proved to be justified," Dina tells E! News.
Earlier this year, while appearing on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, the mother of Lindsay Lohan admitted on the reality show that she'd been "dating" a man for years that she'd never met. Dina, who lives in New York, shared that the man lives in San Francisco and that he was nursing his ailing mother, which is why they couldn't get together in person.
"It's crazy, but I'm gonna marry him. It's really true," Dina told Kandi Burruss. "I talked to his ma."
After her confession, Dina's fellow contestants (as well as Big Brother viewers) believed she was being catfished, with MTV's Nev Schulman even getting involved.
Amid all of the speculation, it was Jesse who revealed himself to the world via Twitter.
"Sweet Lady-I'm Real,,, and Not a Cat Fish," Jesse tweeted to Kandi along with a selfie. "I Love that @dinalohan I'll Never Make a Fool Out of Her,,,She's Possesses Something Very Near and Dear to My Heart."
However, it seems as though things have changed between Dina and Jesse, with the couple recently calling it quits. Jesse has since spoken to several media outlets about their split, which he alleges occurred after an argument over a book he was promoting.
While there's speculation that the duo had plans to get together IRL, E! News has learned that Dina and Jesse had no official plans to meet in person yet because she was suspicious of his intentions.
