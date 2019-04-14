Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are planning for their future family.

It's been just over four months since the Jonas Brothers star and the Isn't It Romantic actress tied the knot during a lavish wedding weekend in India. As the couple continues to settle into married life, they're looking ahead at their family plans, picking projects that they can share with their kids one day.

"I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future," Nick told E! News at the junket for his upcoming animated film, UglyDolls. "And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."