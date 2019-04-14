Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere Date, First Teaser Full of Secrets and Drama Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 12:21 PM

Big Little Lies Season 2

HBO

It's almost time to return to Monterey. HBO confirmed Big Little Lies season two (or is it Big Little Lies 2?) will premiere on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

Along with the premiere date, HBO released a teaser for the upcoming second season of adventures of Madeline, Celeste, Bonnie, Renata, Jane and the rest of the crew. The new season picks up after the events of the original miniseries. At the end of that, Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) happened upon Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) in a confrontation with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Renata (Laura Dern) and pushed him to his death. The women banded together and hid the true cause of his death. Now, they're known as "the Monterey Five."

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Things get more complicated with Perry's mother, Mary Louise, comes to town.

"My son is dead. I want to know what happened that night. I'm very tempted to ask you, but I don't think I would get the truth, would I?" Mary Louise Wright, played by Meryl Streep, says in the teaser trailer above.

Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling also star in the seven-episode seven.

David E. Kelley created the series and wrote both seasons. The new season has a story by Kelley and book author Liane Moriarty. Andrea Arnold directed every episode this year.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, David E. Kelley, Andrea Arnold, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross and Liane Moriarty are all executive producers on the new season.

The original miniseries took home four Golden Globes and seven Emmys.

Big Little Lies returns Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

