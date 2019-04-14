Lori Loughlin is the toughest inmate in prison...on Saturday Night Live.

The Fuller House actress' indictment in the college admissions scandal finally got the full SNL treatment this weekend. In the Cold Open, Kate McKinnon played an incarcerated Loughlin inside a holding cell at a prison in Chino, California with fellow inmates played by fellow cast members, as well as guest actor Michael Keaton, who portrayed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Son, I'm the craziest dude in here—stabbed my neighbor to death, then ate his fingers so they couldn't I.D. the body," Kenan Thompson's character says.

"Oh yeah? You think that's insane? I paid 500 grand to get my daughter into USC," McKinnon says. "I paid 500 grand to a women's crew coach to say my daughter was good at rowing. I'm loco."