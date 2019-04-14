Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring Their Love Back to Coachella

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 9:21 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Coachella 2019

GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have returned to where it all began for them.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old rapper arrived at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, two years after they first sparked romance rumors at the annual event in 2017, when he performed there.

Kylie wore a light blue and white denim shirt opened to reveal a white crop top, paired with matching wide-legged pants and a bucket hat. Travis sported a black Aerosmith T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Kylie and Travis arrived at the festival via private jet. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two kissing while standing on the staircase.

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

Kylie also shared a photo of her Coachella nails, which featured colorful stars.

The two had also attended the 2018 Coachella festival, two months after Kylie gave birth to their first child, daughter Stormi Webster. She was not spotted on either trip.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Private Jet, Coachella 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

