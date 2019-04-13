Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Decided to Get Her Tubes Tied

Instagram
Jenelle Evans is sharing her reasoning behind her decision to get her tubes tied.
The Teen Mom 2 star recently had the procedure and Evans told E! News she was "feeling very sore but taking it easy."
"I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I get extremely sick when pregnant. I'm also happy with the number of kids I have now," she added.
Jenelle has two other kids from previous relationships, Jace Vahn Evans, 9, Kaiser Orion Griffith, 4. She and her husband David Eason are parents to 2-year-old Ensley Jolie Eason.
Other than being content with the number of kids she has, biology played a bit of a role in her decision, too.
"Being back on my regular cycle was very important for me. I was on the IUD for birth control and thinned out my lining," she said. "In the end I had my left ovary and polyps removed. They tied my right one though so I still have hormones."
The reality TV star's rep told Us Weekly that she was "healing properly" and her husband was "by her side during the procedure."
On Friday night, the North Carolina native posted a video on her Instagram Story of her dark hospital room while watching TV. "My night," she wrote with a sad face emoji. "Hate being here ALONE."
David shared a video of his own on Saturday on his Instagram Story of a big pot of creamy pasta sauce and another one filled with pasta. "For my babe! She don't feel good," he captioned it.
Also on Saturday, David posted a photo of his wife sitting in a wheelchair outside of a hospital with a surfboard in her lap.
"Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!" he wrote. "It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!"
In December, Jenelle had some biopsies done and underwent a procedure, although she didn't give a ton of specifics at the time. On Dec. 21, she posted a picture on her Instagram Story of herself smiling from a hospital bed and said she "had biopsies done everywhere today."
She shared at the time that it was for an endoscopy.
Us Weekly reports that she recently wasn't feeling well because she "had a cyst in her ovaries and kidney stones."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!