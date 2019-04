Cali, you had one job...

On Friday, Texas-born and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves tried to get her crowd at the 2019 Coachella festival in Indio, California pumped up even more by doing a call-and-response.

"Let's see if Cali can bring the 'Yee-Haw' to me," Musgraves called out. "So when I say, 'Yee,' you say, 'Haw.'"

The crowd did fine the first two tries. On attempt number three, they failed.

"I didn't say f--king 'Yee'!" she said.