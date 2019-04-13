Behind the Scenes at Coachella 2019's Hottest Parties

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 12:05 PM
Aside from the amazing music performances at Coachella, fans, including the hottest celebs, are all about the parties.
The first of two weekends of the 2019 festival kicked off in Indio, California on Friday. Check out what stars were up to at the parties:
Weekend No. 1:
Friday, April 12:
TAO X Revolve Desert Nights Party: Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal were flowing at the popular annual pop-up bash, which was attended by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie, YG, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, Cuba Gooding Jr., JaVale McGee, Al Harrington, Marshmello, Brandi Cyrus, DJ Cassidy, Meek Mill, Shanina Shaik and husband DJ Ruckus, Tinashe, Lamorne Morris, Kris Humphries, and J.R. Smith. 2 Chainz gave a surprise performance.
Jax was spotted roaming around by himself with a drink in his hand and talking to a few other guys. Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett was seen talking to a group of friends as well. Sporting rhinestones all over her face, Scheana roamed the bash with a guy friend before ending up at Frankie Delgado's table and chatting with a security guard the entire time.
Brandi was seen walking around with a female friend while holding a drink.
Shanina and Ruckus hung out with fellow Victoria's Secret models Romee Strjid and Jasmine Tookes and their boyfriends, as well as Ashlee and Evan. Romee was on top of the booth dancing, living her best life.
NYLON's Midnight Garden Party: Attendees included Ashlee and Evan, Brad Goreski, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Lisa Rinna, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Rickey Thompson, and Kendra Wilkinson. JoJo performed and the party also featured DJ sets by Erika Jayne and Johnny Wujek. The event was presented by Ketel One Botanical.
See photos of stars at Coachella below!
The married couple get cozy at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
The group couples up at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
The star appears at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
The rapper performs at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poses with her husband at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
The reality stars bond at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit up NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
The star DJ's at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Amazon Lockers at Coachella
Wearing a CAMILLA dress, Child of Wild jewelry, and Frye Company shoes while carrying a Gucci backpack, the Queen of Coachella stops by the Amazon lockers to grab some festival faves.
Amazon Lockers at Coachella
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also spotted by the Amazon lockers.
PAPVANDAL / SplashNews.com
The two watch The 1975.
BACKGRID
The star appears with a face mask as she gets ready to perform with Jaden Smith.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
The rapper appears onstage during a surprise set with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
The two perform onstage with Ozuna and DJ Snake.
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
The singer showcases a smoldering gaze at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge.
BACKGRID
The star appears with an unidentified male friend.
The singers appear at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge. They are the first K-Pop girl girl group to perform at Coachella and YouTube live-streamed their performance in Times Square in New York City.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Big yeehaw energy! The country music superstar sings hits like "Golden Hour" and "High Horse" on Day 1.
GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID
The two walk the virtual Coachella runway.
"Doin the damn thing out here in the desert," the reality TV star wrote online.
TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Sister, sister! The duo look stylish while sipping on Martinelli’s during Day 1.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
The fashion designer rocks a floral maxi at her 5th Annual ZOEasis Party.
The social media personality, who made a surprise appearance during Jaden Smith's performance, goes for a lime green look.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The Guava Island star looks ultra zenned-out in a casual-looking ensemble at the premiere on Thursday.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
All smiles here! The actresses pose for a photo at the Guava Island premiere.
Mommy and me! The Bachelor Nation starlet brings her little girl along for the festivities at Luxury Experience & Co Desert's Coachella event.
The rapper gears up for his performance.
"Get in loser, we're going to Coachella," the Vanderpump Rules star captions this snapshot.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
It wouldn't be Coachella without a cute floral dress and a casual peace sign.
Smize! Ariana Grande's brother shows some skin on Day 1.
All aboard! This One Direction star is heading to the desert in style.
Clearly, Revolve's party at Coachella is the place people want to be.
The beauty guru and YouTube star gets cheeky.
Sunshine, friends and a cute bikini is all this Victoria's Secret model needs for a fun weekend at the festival.
Take me to the desert! The Victorious star sports a rosy pair of Rad + Refined sunnies on Day 1.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum hits up Day 1 in a denim mini skirt and boho chic blouse.
Meow! The supermodel puts a new spin on animal print.
The performer stays cool as he braves the scorching temperatures of Indio, Calif.
Check out information about the Coachella 2019 performers and find out how to watch their sets.
